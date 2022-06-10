Menu

Crime

21-year-old Toronto man charged in connection with firearm investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 6:00 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 3, officers executed a search warrant in the River Street and Gerrard Street East area.

Officers said a man was allegedly found to be in possession of a nine millimetre Glock handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition in a magazine.

Police said 21-year-old Christopher Awad from Toronto was arrested.

Read more: Brampton driving instructor charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

Officers said he is now facing 17 charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

According to police, Awad appeared in court on June 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

