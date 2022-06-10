21-year-old Toronto man charged in connection with firearm investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 3, officers executed a search warrant in the River Street and Gerrard Street East area.

Officers said a man was allegedly found to be in possession of a nine millimetre Glock handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition in a magazine.

Police said 21-year-old Christopher Awad from Toronto was arrested.

Officers said he is now facing 17 charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Awad appeared in court on June 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

6:00 What to do if you find yourself the victim of a carjacking What to do if you find yourself the victim of a carjacking