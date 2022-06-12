Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Okanagan climate group looks for public input into action plan

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 9:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan climate action group looks for public feedback' Okanagan climate action group looks for public feedback
Members of the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Climate Action group are looking to make a difference in the community. They held an event Sunday asking for public feedback. Jasmine King has more.

Members of the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Climate Action group (ASCA) gathered Sunday afternoon at Armstrong Memorial Park to spread awareness about climate action. ASCA was created after the heat dome hit the Okanagan and inspired members to act.

“A bunch of us here in the community, we got really worried and we could see that climate change is having a big impact on our community,” said founder, Mikaela Cannon. “Not just far away…we realized we have to do something locally as well.”

Read more: Okanagan conservation group looks to protect wildlife with ecological corridor

The event featured musical performances and speakers from all across the Okanagan. Shuswap Climate Action and Chase Environmental Group worked together with ASCA, in hosting the meet and greet. The group wants to form a plan of action for the changes they want to see.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“There is a real need for the public to get involved because nothing will change without people being involved,” said ASCA member Teresa Proudlove, encouraging people to share their voices.

“An opportunity to meet like-minded people that have legitimate concerns about the environment and climate catastrophes we’re all living through now. It’s really become quite shocking.”

Read more: Okanagan activists take part in global strike for climate action

With recent studies and more information being released on the effects of climate change, Cannon hopes the group can make an impact and inspire others to think about future generations.

“I have two small children and I want them to have a wonderful future. I want them to have biodiversity, I want them to have the ability to be outside in the summer without needing respirators. It’s really scary to think that the future we’re leaving for our children isn’t going to be as good as the one we had,” added Cannon.

The group plans to take feedback and concerns shared at the meeting to local government officials.

Okanagan tagClimate Change tagEnvironment tagClimate tagclimate action tagheat dome tagbiodiversity tagClimate Impact tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers