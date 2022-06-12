Okanagan climate group looks for public input into action plan

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Climate Action group (ASCA) gathered Sunday afternoon at Armstrong Memorial Park to spread awareness about climate action. ASCA was created after the heat dome hit the Okanagan and inspired members to act.

“A bunch of us here in the community, we got really worried and we could see that climate change is having a big impact on our community,” said founder, Mikaela Cannon. “Not just far away…we realized we have to do something locally as well.”

The event featured musical performances and speakers from all across the Okanagan. Shuswap Climate Action and Chase Environmental Group worked together with ASCA, in hosting the meet and greet. The group wants to form a plan of action for the changes they want to see.

“There is a real need for the public to get involved because nothing will change without people being involved,” said ASCA member Teresa Proudlove, encouraging people to share their voices.

“An opportunity to meet like-minded people that have legitimate concerns about the environment and climate catastrophes we’re all living through now. It’s really become quite shocking.”

With recent studies and more information being released on the effects of climate change, Cannon hopes the group can make an impact and inspire others to think about future generations.

“I have two small children and I want them to have a wonderful future. I want them to have biodiversity, I want them to have the ability to be outside in the summer without needing respirators. It’s really scary to think that the future we’re leaving for our children isn’t going to be as good as the one we had,” added Cannon.

The group plans to take feedback and concerns shared at the meeting to local government officials.