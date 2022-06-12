Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Venezuela

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 12, 2022 7:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts emphasize science-first monkeypox messaging' Experts emphasize science-first monkeypox messaging
Experts emphasize science-first monkeypox messaging

The Venezuelan government said on Sunday it had recorded its first case of monkeypox in a man who entered the country though its principal airport near Caracas after arriving from Madrid.

Contact tracing is taking place, Health Minister Magaly Gutierrez said on Twitter.

Read more: Monkeypox: Vaccine recommended for Canadians at high risk of exposure

“He was immediately isolated, the pertinent tests were carried out and samples were taken, giving a positive result,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government did not confirm the man’s age.

Trending Stories

Argentina was the first Latin American country to confirm a case of monkeypox.

Click to play video: 'WHO doesn’t recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox: director-general' WHO doesn’t recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox: director-general
WHO doesn’t recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox: director-general

Spain, the UK and Portugal have recorded the most cases of the usually mild disease outside areas of western and central Africa where it is endemic.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sam Holmes)

© 2022 Reuters
Venezuela tagmonkeypox tagWhat is monkeypox tagmonkeypox symptoms tagmonkeypox treatment tagmonkeypox venezuela tagvenezuela monkeypox tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers