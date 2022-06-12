Menu

Health

‘Move to Cure ALS’ event kicks off in Kelowna, B.C.

By Taya Fast & Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 6:25 pm
About 100 people joined the five-kilometer walk and organizers say the intention of the event is to bring family and friends together in support of ALS during the month of June. View image in full screen
The annual Move to Cure ALS fundraising event kicked off on Sunday in Kelowna.

About 100 people joined the five-kilometer walk. Organizers say the intention of the event is to bring family and friends together in support of ALS research and patient services.

“You know, Kelowna never surprises me. I was here yesterday and I saw the amazing crowds out for the Pride Week. This community is so giving and so supportive,” said ALS Society of British Columbia Executive Director Wendy Toyer.

Read more: ‘ALS has taken so many things away’: Kelowna patients speak to need for clinical trials in B.C.

“I have to say I think this is the largest turnout at any Move to Cure ALS so far. We still have another seven coming up in B.C. for the rest of the month. So, you’re still not too late to get involved.”

Over the course of the month, the walk will take place at various locations around B.C. and the Yukon. The goal of the fundraiser is to make steps towards ending ALS by creating an ALS centre at UBC.

“This year so far we raised 2.4 million just for research, to support our clinician-scientists at UBC to build the clinic there as well as to run clinical trials and to do research,” said Toyer.

Trending Stories

All the funds raised will be donated to the ALS Society of British Columbia. The donations will help in two critical ways: 60 percent of proceeds benefit patient services, and 40 percent of proceeds will go directly towards research through Project Hope.

Sep 18, 2018

“Project Hope, which was an initiative we launched in 2021, right from the get-go our finance committee and endorsed by our board stated that no administration costs would be charged to research money through Project Hope so that any administration costs are being absorbed by a general fund, said Toyer.

“So, if you make a donation to research in British Columbia to the ALS Society of B.C. to Project Hope, 100 percent of that money is going to support Project Hope at UBC.”

Jun 8, 2018
