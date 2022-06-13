Hundreds of motorcyclists in Okanagan ‘Ride for Dad’ urge men to get prostate tested

Hundreds of motorcycles roared through the streets in the Ride for Dad today, encouraging men to get checked for prostate cancer.

The Ride for Dad attracts thousands of participants coast to coast every year to raise funds for research and awareness. All funds raised go towards the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation. Since it was established in 2000, $37 million has been raised across the country.

Former Global Okanagan Anchor Rick Webber was the honorary ride captain in 2019. This year, he was asked to be the master of ceremonies at the fundraising event.

“Events like this are really helping to change men’s opinions. I think for the longest time, guys would rather be dead than be tested for prostate cancer,” said Webber.

“I think events like this are encouraging people [and telling them] that it’s fine…do it. A lot of the people here that I have talked to have relatives that have been victims of the disease.”

One of the men sharing his story on stage at the event was Global Okanagan video journalist Travis Lowe.

“I have come here simply to tell people here to get their prostate checked,” said Lowe.

“Prostate cancer is a very personal thing for me because I lost my father to prostate cancer…He was the man who taught me how to ride a motorcycle when I was three years old. He didn’t get his prostate checked and when he went to get his PSA level done it was 528. He was automatically pronounced with terminal cancer and it was absolutely tragic. We were filled with grief and we were all upset and angry that he didn’t get his prostate checked.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the PSA Test is a blood test primarily used to screen for prostate cancer. It screens for the amount of the prostate-specific antigen in the blood.

The Public Health Agency of Canada states that prostate cancer is the fourth most common cancer in Canada and is the most common cancer for men. One in nine men will be diagnosed in his lifetime. To bring that number down, men need to get tested.

Bob Charron, a founding member of the Okanagan chapter says that there are many reasons why men don’t get tested.

“A lot of it is fear [and/or] ignorance,” said Charron. “A lot of it is the perception that they don’t like the way [testing] used to be done. But, gentlemen, the PSA test has come a long way.”

Many of the 300 riders taking part in the fundraising run have someone they are dedicating their ride to.

Donations are still being accepted until the end of July. For more information about the event visit http://www.ridefordad.ca