Canada

Kingston’s Ride for Dad raises funds and awareness for prostate cancer

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 4:27 pm
Ride for Dad held its annual event in Kingston May 28. View image in full screen
Ride for Dad held its annual event in Kingston May 28. Global News

There are very few people in this world whose lives have not been touched by cancer.

On Saturday, many took part in Ride for Dad, an event aimed to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer.

For many, the Ride for Dad event is near and dear to their heart.

“We’re here to ride, the Ride for Dad, for the prostate cancer. It’s every year. We started in 2006 and we’ve been doing it every year since,” participant Josee Douville said.

“One out of six men will be diagnosed with it,” Marion Perry added.

Marion Perry is the co-chair of the event but is also someone who has been impacted by the disease.

“If I only knew then what I know now about this disease I might have saved my dad,” Perry said.

Throughout the day, there was a recurring message for all men over the age of 40, and that is to get checked for prostate cancer as it’s a silent disease.

“A simple PSA test can go a long way in preventing prostate cancer or at least detecting it,” Perry saod.

And the message for the women?

“Women, do what you do best: nag the men in your lives and get them to the doctors,” Tianna Garrett said.

While Perry couldn’t save her father, she is doing everything she can to make sure others don’t experience what she did.

“But I sure as hell can try to get the word out there, get checked and save others,” Perry said.

“That’s what we’re doing. That’s our mission.

Ride for Dad will continue to do its part by raising funds to save lives while having fun.

