34-year-old man identified as victim of Dartmouth shooting, death ruled homicide

A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim of this weekend’s shooting in Dartmouth. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a home on Viscaya Place just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

“When officers arrived they located an adult male deceased with injuries that were consistent with gunshot wounds,” police said in a news release.

The victim has been identified as Nelson Tyrelle Beals.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

Meanwhile, police say the investigation is in its early stages and is asking anyone with information or who has video from the area between 1 and 2 a.m. to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

