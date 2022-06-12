Menu

Crime

34-year-old man identified as victim of Dartmouth shooting, death ruled homicide

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 1:30 pm
The death of a man at a residence on Viscaya place in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide. View image in full screen
The death of a man at a residence on Viscaya place in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide. Amber Fryday/Global News

A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim of this weekend’s shooting in Dartmouth. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a home on Viscaya Place just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Halifax police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dartmouth

“When officers arrived they located an adult male deceased with injuries that were consistent with gunshot wounds,” police said in a news release.

The victim has been identified as Nelson Tyrelle Beals.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

Meanwhile, police say the investigation is in its early stages and is asking anyone with information or who has video from the area between 1 and 2 a.m. to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

