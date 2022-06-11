Halifax police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a “suspicious death” occurred in Dartmouth overnight on Saturday.

In a 5 a.m. news release, police said they were called for a weapons complaint just after 2 a.m. on Viscaya Place in the city.

When they arrived, they found a deceased man at the residence.

“At this time, Viscaya Place is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic to allow officers to conduct the investigation,” read the morning release.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and an update will be provided when more information is available.