Crime

Halifax police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dartmouth

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 9:24 am
Global News at 6 Halifax from June 10, 2022.

Halifax police say a “suspicious death” occurred in Dartmouth overnight on Saturday.

In a 5 a.m. news release, police said they were called for a weapons complaint just after 2 a.m. on Viscaya Place in the city.

Read more: N.S. RCMP serve notice to remove ‘police equipment’ from decommissioned car

When they arrived, they found a deceased man at the residence.

“At this time, Viscaya Place is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic to allow officers to conduct the investigation,” read the morning release.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and an update will be provided when more information is available.

