Lumby Days return after 2-year hiatus

The North Okanagan community of Lumby is once again hosting its annual festival.
Two years after consecutive cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lumby Days is taking place this weekend.
The festival began Friday and runs until Sunday. Among Saturday’s events was the always well-attended parade. Live music is also on tap, with Sunday’s events starting at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.
Trending Stories
For more information about the popular festival, including schedules, visit the Lumby Days website or its Facebook page.
Hummingbirds flock to Lumby woman’s feeders
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments