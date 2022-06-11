Lumby Days return after 2-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The North Okanagan community of Lumby is once again hosting its annual festival.

Two years after consecutive cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lumby Days is taking place this weekend.

View image in full screen Crowds gathered in Lumby on Saturday under sunny skies for the community’s annual festival. Global News

The festival began Friday and runs until Sunday. Among Saturday’s events was the always well-attended parade. Live music is also on tap, with Sunday’s events starting at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information about the popular festival, including schedules, visit the Lumby Days website or its Facebook page.

2:02 Hummingbirds flock to Lumby woman’s feeders Hummingbirds flock to Lumby woman’s feeders – May 30, 2022