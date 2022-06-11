Menu

Canada

Lumby Days return after 2-year hiatus

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 6:10 pm
Two years after consecutive cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lumby Days is taking place this weekend. View image in full screen
Two years after consecutive cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lumby Days is taking place this weekend. Global News

The North Okanagan community of Lumby is once again hosting its annual festival.

Two years after consecutive cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lumby Days is taking place this weekend.

Crowds gathered in Lumby on Saturday under sunny skies for the community’s annual festival. View image in full screen
Crowds gathered in Lumby on Saturday under sunny skies for the community’s annual festival. Global News

The festival began Friday and runs until Sunday. Among Saturday’s events was the always well-attended parade. Live music is also on tap, with Sunday’s events starting at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.

For more information about the popular festival, including schedules, visit the Lumby Days website or its Facebook page.

