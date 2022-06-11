Menu

Canada

St. Albert holds grand opening event for new fire hall

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 3:34 pm
The City of St. Albert held a grand opening ceremony this week for the municipality's new fire hall which is replacing one that had ben located at 18 Sir Winston Churchill Ave.
The City of St. Albert held a grand opening ceremony this week for the municipality's new fire hall which is replacing one that had ben located at 18 Sir Winston Churchill Ave. CREDIT: https://stalbert.ca/

The City of St. Albert held a grand opening ceremony this week for the municipality’s new fire hall which is replacing one that had been located at 18 Sir Winston Churchill Ave.

“We are extremely grateful to the province for over $11 million in grant funding from the Municipal Sustainability Initiative Program,” Mayor Cathy Heron said in a post on the city’s website.

“This new facility also includes a state-of-the-art emergency operations centre, thanks to the federal government’s contribution of over $778,000 via the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.”

The ceremony for the new facility located at 20 Gate Ave. was held Wednesday and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver along with MLA Marie Renaud were among those in attendance.

The city said the new fire hall will better meet the community’s needs, “delivering improved response coverage to the south and southeastern parts of the city.”

The fire hall on Sir Winston Churchill Avenue that it is replacing was built in 1962.

The city said the new facility includes four “double-deep bays for fire apparatus and ambulances,” accommodations for firefighters and paramedics and the city’s fire prevention and emergency management departments.

The city said the new fire hall was a $14-million project.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politics tagAlberta Legislature tagInfrastructure tagSt. Albert tagCity of St. Albert tagSt. Albert fire services tagCathy Heron tagGate Avenue tagNew St. Albert fire hall tagSir Winston Churchill Avenue tagSt. Albert fire hall tag

