Traffic

2 people seriously injured after crash at Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive: Calgary Police Service

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 12:46 pm
Police investigate a two-vehicle collision at Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail in Calgary on June 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Police investigate a two-vehicle collision at Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail in Calgary on June 11, 2022. Global News

Two people were injured and traffic was disrupted for several hours on Saturday morning following a two-vehicle collision at Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail, according to the Calgary Police Service.

“At this point, we have two people that have serious injuries, potentially life-altering,” said Sgt. Steve Campbell with the CPS’ traffic section.

He did not provide details about the victims or which vehicles they were travelling in but said both suffered head injuries.

According to police, the collision occurred just after 5 a.m. and involved a car and a van. Investigators believe one vehicle went through a red light while going south through the intersection and then collided with a van going west through the intersection.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing. Campbell said police “don’t suspect any alcohol or drug impairment.”

