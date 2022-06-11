Police searching for 3 suspects in cigarette robbery at Dartmouth gas station

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a gas station was robbed early Saturday morning in Dartmouth.

Just before 4 p.m., three people walked into the Irving station located at 626 Windmill Road. Police said they went behind the counter and began to fill a bag with cigarette packs and demanded money from the till.

“One of the male suspects brandished a hammer, the other male had a needle, while the female had a knife,” read a 10 a.m. release, adding the gas station staff member was not injured.

The three suspects left with the cigarettes and money, and have not been located yet, according to police.

“One of the male suspects was described as wearing a hoody and shorts,” they said.

HRP ask anyone with information to contact police as they continue the investigation.