Volunteers hold fund-raising auction for historic Calgary-area community hall

This is a big weekend for hard-working volunteers trying to preserve a bit of southern Alberta history.

People who run the Square Butte Community Hall are trying to bounce back after being hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re holding an online auction to raise money for the hall, selling many handmade items — some with a western theme.

The hall has been around for almost a century, having been moved in 1961 to its current spot in the foothills about a 30-minute drive southwest of Calgary.

Like many community halls, the facility depends on hall rentals for most of its income.

“We have really struggled over COVID,” volunteer Lisa Lloyd said. “We pretty much had two years of weddings cancelled, which is really unfortunate.”

That means keeping the community hub going has been a real challenge.

“We have to pay for the general upkeep, doing some of the minor repairs that need to happen, repainting — it all costs money,” Lloyd said.

Bidding on the online auction continues through until Sunday June 12.

Weddings are once again taking place in the hall, with volunteers hoping that other bookings will soon bounce back.

“We just really encourage people to come back out: book their birthday parties, book their anniversaries, have their family reunions,” Lloyd said.

The volunteers are hoping to share the history at the Square Butte hall for many years to come.

“It’s really important that we try and keep our community together – that’s what we love,” volunteer Mary Ann Watson said. “It’s country and we’d like to keep it that way.”

