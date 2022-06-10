Menu

Canada

Driver dead after vehicle goes over steep embankment: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 8:06 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say the vehicle went down a 50-metre embankment on Thursday in the Silver Creek area south of Salmon Arm. File / Global News

One person is dead, say Salmon Arm RCMP, after a vehicle plunged down a steep, 50-metre embankment on Thursday.

According to police, the accident happened in the Silver Creek area south of Salmon Arm, on a private mountain path in the area of Edes Road.

They added that the driver, and sole occupant in the pickup truck, was trapped inside.

Read more: Man charged after RCMP say fires ‘intentionally set’ in Salmon Arm, B.C. on Wednesday

Emergency crews, including 14 members from Shuswap Search and Rescue plus members from Salmon Arm Road Rescue, were also called to the scene.

“Attending RCMP officers were able to determine that the driver had succumbed to his injuries as a result of the unfortunate crash,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said.

Shuswap Search and Rescue said its members were on scene from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and that a rope team was deployed.

At the bottom of the steep embankment was a creek, with the truck on its side in the creek.

RCMP say the investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service, as the incident was not criminal in nature.

Click to play video: 'Fatal crash prompts calls for Okanagan Rail Trail to be finished' Fatal crash prompts calls for Okanagan Rail Trail to be finished
Fatal crash prompts calls for Okanagan Rail Trail to be finished – May 24, 2022
