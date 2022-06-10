Driver dead after vehicle goes over steep embankment: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead, say Salmon Arm RCMP, after a vehicle plunged down a steep, 50-metre embankment on Thursday.

According to police, the accident happened in the Silver Creek area south of Salmon Arm, on a private mountain path in the area of Edes Road.

They added that the driver, and sole occupant in the pickup truck, was trapped inside.

Emergency crews, including 14 members from Shuswap Search and Rescue plus members from Salmon Arm Road Rescue, were also called to the scene.

“Attending RCMP officers were able to determine that the driver had succumbed to his injuries as a result of the unfortunate crash,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said.

Shuswap Search and Rescue said its members were on scene from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and that a rope team was deployed.

At the bottom of the steep embankment was a creek, with the truck on its side in the creek.

RCMP say the investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service, as the incident was not criminal in nature.

