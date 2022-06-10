Menu

Politics

N.B. removes mention of ‘unceded’ land from motion recognizing Reconciliation Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Wolastoqey First Nation seeks compensation in land title claim' Wolastoqey First Nation seeks compensation in land title claim
The Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick have filed a new land claim with the courts seeking compensation from several large forestry corporations and the province’s only utility provider. Nathalie Sturgeon has that story. – Nov 30, 2021

New Brunswick is amending a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation because of a First Nations land claim before the courts.

The original motion, submitted by Green Party Leader David Coon, said New Brunswick was on the unceded and traditional homeland of First Nations. It also described the abuse suffered by Indigenous children who were forced to attend residential schools.

Instead, the provincial government amended the motion to remove the word “unceded” and to include that residential schools were located in provinces other than New Brunswick.

Read more: Wolastoqey chiefs seeking compensation in new N.B. land title claim

Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters today that the government can’t say one thing in a motion and something different while defending itself in court.

He was referring to a title claim filed last November by six Wolastoqey chiefs for 60 per cent of New Brunswick’s territory.

Chief Ross Perley of Tobique First Nation says he appreciates that the province will recognize the Day for Truth and Reconciliation every year on Sept. 30, but he says the motion falls short by not making the day a statutory holiday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
