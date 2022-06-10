Menu

Crime

Charges laid following gravel pit gun call: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 2:34 pm
Several people are facing charges after police say a number of guns and ammunition were found in a home in the RM of Hanover Sunday.
Four people are facing charges after police in Steinbach, Man., responded to a gun call at a local gravel pit Sunday night.

Steinbach RCMP were called to the gravel pit shortly before 11 p.m. after someone reported a group of people in a vehicle had pointed a gun at them.

Read more: Steinbach man killed when SUV crashed into bridge, rolled, RCMP say

Officers searched the area and say they found the suspect vehicle parked outside a home in the Rural Municipality of Hanover; the engine was running and there were two people still inside.

The man driving and his male passenger, both 26-years-old, were arrested without incident.

Click to play video: 'Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase' Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase
Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase – May 25, 2022

But police say they were told the gun and further suspects were in the home.

Trending Stories
After instructing those in the home to exit the residence, police say a 41-year-old man came out, but the others in the home refused to leave.

Police say they entered the home and arrested a 38-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man without incident.

Read more: Man found dead in Steinbach house fire: RCMP

They say several guns and ammunition were seized from the home.

A 41-year-old man from the RM of Hanover and three men, all from Winnipeg, are each facing firearms-related charges.

A 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg was released without charges.

