Charges laid following gravel pit gun call: Manitoba RCMP

Four people are facing charges after police in Steinbach, Man., responded to a gun call at a local gravel pit Sunday night.

Steinbach RCMP were called to the gravel pit shortly before 11 p.m. after someone reported a group of people in a vehicle had pointed a gun at them.

Officers searched the area and say they found the suspect vehicle parked outside a home in the Rural Municipality of Hanover; the engine was running and there were two people still inside.

The man driving and his male passenger, both 26-years-old, were arrested without incident.

But police say they were told the gun and further suspects were in the home.

After instructing those in the home to exit the residence, police say a 41-year-old man came out, but the others in the home refused to leave.

Police say they entered the home and arrested a 38-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man without incident.

They say several guns and ammunition were seized from the home.

A 41-year-old man from the RM of Hanover and three men, all from Winnipeg, are each facing firearms-related charges.

A 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg was released without charges.

On June 5, Steinbach #rcmpmb received a report of a suspicious vehicle in a gravel pit where the caller had a firearm pointed at them. Suspects were located at a home in the RM of Hanover where a search warrant was later carried out. Further info… https://t.co/NwvlRkCiR8 pic.twitter.com/57Pmk8x6is — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 10, 2022

