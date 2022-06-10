Menu

Fire

Injury on Myra Canyon trestles prompts e-bike rescue

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 11:41 am
COSAR was called to a bike rescue at Myra Canyon Trestles. View image in full screen
COSAR was called to a bike rescue at Myra Canyon Trestles. Global News

A woman cycling along the Myra Canyon rail trail quickly needed assistance Thursday when she hit rough terrain.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said the woman was with a friend when she hit a diagonal culvert across the trail, causing her to lose control of the bicycle and fall hard on her left side.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Search and Rescue train paramedics in open water exercise' Okanagan Search and Rescue train paramedics in open water exercise
Okanagan Search and Rescue train paramedics in open water exercise – Aug 18, 2016

“Information was that subject was not mobile, in shock, but vitals were stable,” a COSAR representative said in a press release.

It was difficult terrain that required the search and rescue team to respond, first by bicycle and then by UTV.

“Members of the eBike team reached subject in between trestle 7 & 8 and assessed, and stabilized her.
She suffered numerous upper body injuries and suspected internal injuries.”

The UTV then arrived and immobilized her for the ride out to an awaiting ambulance.

Click to play video: 'COSAR holds open house to recruit' COSAR holds open house to recruit
COSAR holds open house to recruit – Nov 18, 2016
