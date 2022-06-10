Injury on Myra Canyon trestles prompts e-bike rescue

Send this page to someone via email

A woman cycling along the Myra Canyon rail trail quickly needed assistance Thursday when she hit rough terrain.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said the woman was with a friend when she hit a diagonal culvert across the trail, causing her to lose control of the bicycle and fall hard on her left side.

“Information was that subject was not mobile, in shock, but vitals were stable,” a COSAR representative said in a press release.

It was difficult terrain that required the search and rescue team to respond, first by bicycle and then by UTV.

“Members of the eBike team reached subject in between trestle 7 & 8 and assessed, and stabilized her.

She suffered numerous upper body injuries and suspected internal injuries.”

The UTV then arrived and immobilized her for the ride out to an awaiting ambulance.

