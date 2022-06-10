Two youths face charges after threatening message left at Sarnia high school

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia, Ont., police have arrested two youths after a “disturbing message” was left at a local high school Wednesday.

On Thursday, Northern Collegiate Institute and Vocational School, located at 940 Michigan Ave. in Sarnia, closed its doors to in-person learning to allow police to investigate.



According to police, the threatening message was specific to Northern Collegiate and there are no concerns for the safety of staff and students at other schools in the area.

Two youths, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are charged with mischief and uttering threats.

Const. Jennifer Nantais said in an email that no information or details on the message left at Northern Collegiate can be released to protect the identity of the youths charged.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to staff and students at the school.

Lambton Kent District School Board released a statement on Thursday saying that Northern Collegiate staff and students will return to their classrooms on Monday.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Sarnia Police Service in its investigation and the actions of school and LKDSB staff to support a safe school reopening to students on Monday, June 13,” said John Howitt, the school board’s director of education.

Additionally, the school board announced that members of their local mental health and wellbeing team will be on-site at the school on Monday to offer counselling support if needed to attendees.

“We continue to work closely with Sarnia Police Service to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone,” the school board concluded.