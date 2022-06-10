Menu

Canada

Limestone City Blues Festival returns for 2022, announces full lineup

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 9:29 am
The Limestone City Blues Festival will return in August for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
The Limestone City Blues Festival will return in August for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News

The sound of blues music will be ringing through Kingston’s downtown core this summer.

Downtown Kingston announced Friday it plans to bring back the Limestone City Blues Festival in its full capacity for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re back in a big way,” says Jan MacDonald, artistic airector of the festival and director of events for the BIA. “Not only is this the 25th edition of the festival, but we are back to full strength since the onset of COVID, so we really wanted to put on a phenomenal weekend of blues music.”

Read more: Smiths Falls, Ont. couple battling over their naturalized yard

The festival runs Aug. 25-27.

Venues include Confederation Park, a stage at Princess and Division Streets and Springer Market Square.

Headlining this year’s festival includes Dione Taylor, Crystal Shawanda, JW-Jones, Jerome Tucker Band, HOROJO Trio and Albert Cummings.

Wristbands are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

