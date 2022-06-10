Gearing up for summer at Peterborough Downtown Farmers’ Market

It is the time of the year when both produce, and crowds, at the Peterborough Wednesday Farmers’ Market, in Peterborough, Ont., are growing.

“The markets almost always get busier as the weather gets warmer, so with the weather consistently in the high teens or 20s, we’re really noticing that trend more these days,” said market administrator Emily Shapiera.

“Soon, we’ll see more cottagers as well, as the weather gets hotter. As more people go back to working in person downtown, we’re hoping to see more of the lunch crew come to grab to-go food,” she added.

Steve Dobbs, owner of Dobbs Family Farm in Lindsay, Ont., sells seedlings this time of year and said that since the pandemic began he has noticed more people are interested in growing their own produce.

“Last year was a really really good year,” Dobbs said. ”

“This year has still been a good year and I think we have had a lot of customers come back that said, ‘Last year went well, I want to do that again and really enjoyed having fresh vegetables from the garden.'”

He said some are also hoping to save money as food prices continue to climb.

“Everyone is watching the price of stuff in the stores going up and still can probably go up as gas prices go up,” he said. “More and more people are growing the lettuces and the cucumbers and things like that so they can supplement what they have to buy from the stores.”

Erin Bodashefsky, owner at Foragers Farms near Port Hope, Ont., said it has expanded its seedling stock too and is looking to other revenue streams to battle inflation.

“We’re now doing seedlings and events and tours at the farm and our CSA program where people know that their food is secure, and they pay the farmer up front, and they have a whole season of food for them,” she said.

Shapiera said that along with stocking up for the season, people are enjoying reconnecting with vendors and each other as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

“That connection is more important than ever these days. We have seen through the pandemic that continuing to be a part of your community, and supporting local businesses are extremely important,” she said.

The market runs every Wednesday from May to October at the Peterborough Square Courtyard and Charlotte Street, between George and Water Streets.