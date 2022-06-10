Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Another Friday, another big spike in Nova Scotia gas prices

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 7:34 am
Click to play video: 'Costly commute: Getting to work taking a bigger bite out of people’s paycheques' Costly commute: Getting to work taking a bigger bite out of people’s paycheques
The ongoing jump at the pump is hurting many Alberta drivers, especially those with longer commutes. And as Chris Chacon reports, if you are hoping for a price drop, you may be waiting for a while: gas prices are at record highs and there is no relief in sight.

The cost of gasoline in Nova Scotia has hit an all-time high once again, jumping by seven cents on Friday.

Nova Scotians are now paying a minimum of $2.15 per litre for regular self-serve at the pump.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most, with prices now ranging between 217 and 219.5 cents per litre.

Read more: High gas prices driving change in Canadian tourism: ‘Cost of doing business’

This jump comes exactly a week after gas prices rose by 5.5 cents in the province to $2.08 per litre after it sat at around $2.03 in late May.

Before that, it hit a new record high at $2.08 for the first time when the province last invoked its interrupter clause on May 17 and it went up by 9.5 cents.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

This time last year, Nova Scotians were paying 129.8 cents per litre for gasoline — a change of 85 cents within a year.

Diesel also went up on Friday, by 5.6 cents to just over $2.12 cents per litre at the pump.

Compared to one year ago, diesel in Nova Scotia is up by a total of 12 cents per litre.

Read more: Gas prices up by more than 8 cents in New Brunswick for another record high

Gas prices in neighbouring New Brunswick have also hit a new record high this week, after jumping up by 8.3 cents overnight on Thursday. New Brunswickers are now paying a maximum of 219.3 cents, or $2.19, per litre for regular self-serve.

The higher prices come in part because of supply chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the reopening of the economy leading to a higher demand for gasoline.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gas Prices tagNSUARB tagHalifax Gas Prices tagNova Scotia gas tagCape Breton gas tagHalifax gas tagNova Scotia Gas Price tagCanada gas cost tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers