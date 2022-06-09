Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta judge denies bail for third suspect in Coutts border blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 4:46 pm
Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta has run into a roadblock in his desire to set an early trial date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta has run into a roadblock in his desire to set an early trial date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A judge has denied bail for a third man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.

Anthony Olienick appeared by video Thursday in Court of Queen’s Bench in Lethbridge, Alta., to hear the decision after a hearing last month.

Reasons for the ruling are protected by a publication ban.

Read more: Bail denied for protester charged in southern Alberta border blockade

Olienick, Chris Carbert, Christopher Lysak and Jerry Morin are accused of conspiring to kill police officers at a blockade near Coutts, Alta., in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Morin’s bail hearing, the only one that hasn’t been heard, is scheduled for June 24.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown has already indicated it plans to try the four men together.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Coutts blockade dismantled in Alberta, allowing border operations to resume' Trucker protests: Coutts blockade dismantled in Alberta, allowing border operations to resume
Trucker protests: Coutts blockade dismantled in Alberta, allowing border operations to resume – Feb 15, 2022

The protest near Coutts began in late January and lasted for almost three weeks.

Trending Stories

Fourteen people were charged in February after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers.

Read more: Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Alberta border going directly to trial

Police allege a group at the protest was willing to use force if the blockade was disrupted and have described the threat as “very serious.”

Click to play video: 'Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta' Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta
Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta – Feb 14, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagAlberta Justice tagVaccine Mandates tagBorder Blockade tagConspiracy to Commit Murder tagCoutts border tagCoutts border blockade tagAlberta Truckers tagChristopher Lysak tagChris Carbert tagAnthony Olienick tagJerry Morin tagtrucker blockade tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers