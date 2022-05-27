Menu

Crime

Bail denied for protester charged in southern Alberta border blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 1:31 pm
The last truck blocking the southbound lane moves after a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
The last truck blocking the southbound lane moves after a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A judge has denied bail for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta.

Chris Carbert, who is 45, appeared by video in Court of Queen’s Bench in Lethbridge Friday to hear the decision after a bail hearing last Friday.

Read more: Court cases for Coutts border protestors delayed for 3rd time

Reasons for Justice Johnna Kubik’s ruling are protected by a publication ban.

Carbert and three other men are accused of conspiring to kill police officers at a blockade near Coutts, Alta., in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton security firm links Coutts protesters and far-right extremist groups' Edmonton security firm links Coutts protesters and far-right extremist groups
Edmonton security firm links Coutts protesters and far-right extremist groups – Feb 16, 2022

One of the men, Christopher Lysak, was denied bail in March.

Anthony Olienick, whose bail hearing began this morning, and Jerry Morin also remain in custody.

Read more: Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Alberta border going directly to trial

The Crown has already indicated it plans to try the four men together.

They are to return to court on June 13.

The protest near Coutts began in late January and lasted for almost three weeks.

Fourteen people were charged in February after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers.

Police allege a group at the protest was willing to use force if the blockade was disrupted. Officers described the threat as “very serious.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
