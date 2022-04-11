Menu

Crime

Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Alberta border going directly to trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2022 3:22 pm
Drivers work to move a gravel truck at a protest blockade at the United States border in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Drivers work to move a gravel truck at a protest blockade at the United States border in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.

A lawyer for Christopher Lysak has told a Lethbridge judge that he is waiving his right to a preliminary hearing and he has elected to be tried by a jury.

Read more: Bail decision reserved for Coutts blockade protester Christopher Lysak

Lysak, along with Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin, are to return to Lethbridge court April 25.

Lysak, who is also charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000, has already been denied bail.

Read more: Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Coutts border blockade denied bail

A protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions began at the U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., in late January and lasted for almost three weeks.

RCMP said they found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in trailers tied to the protest.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Coutts blockade dismantled in Alberta, allowing border operations to resume' Trucker protests: Coutts blockade dismantled in Alberta, allowing border operations to resume
