Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Alberta border going directly to trial

One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.

A lawyer for Christopher Lysak has told a Lethbridge judge that he is waiving his right to a preliminary hearing and he has elected to be tried by a jury.

Lysak, along with Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin, are to return to Lethbridge court April 25.

Lysak, who is also charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000, has already been denied bail.

A protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions began at the U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., in late January and lasted for almost three weeks.

RCMP said they found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in trailers tied to the protest.