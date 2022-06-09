Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Vaughan: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 3:07 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are investigating after a shooting in Vaughan left one person with serious injuries.

York Regional Police told Global News officers were called to the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at around 2:10 p.m. after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

Read more: Toronto police respond to reports of ‘multiple’ gunshots, fatal shooting

Officers said police located a male victim who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

-more to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagYork Regional Police tagVaughan tagHighway 7 tagYork Police tagVaughan shooting tagPine Valley Drive tagshooting vaughan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers