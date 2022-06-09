1 person taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Vaughan: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a shooting in Vaughan left one person with serious injuries.

York Regional Police told Global News officers were called to the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at around 2:10 p.m. after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

Officers said police located a male victim who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

ROAD CLOSURE & Police Investigation

Hwy 7 & Islington Vaughan

Part of the roadways are closed – please avoid the area if possible. Find Alternate Routes

Will advise when roads reopened

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 9, 2022

