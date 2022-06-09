1 person taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Vaughan: police

Police are investigating after a shooting in Vaughan left one person with serious injuries.
York Regional Police told Global News officers were called to the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at around 2:10 p.m. after receiving reports that shots had been fired.
Officers said police located a male victim who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene.
-more to come…
