Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Disorder in the court: Hundreds of cockroaches released at N.Y. hearing

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 3:21 pm
A cockroach sits on a piece of bread View image in full screen
A file photo of a cockroach. File Photo / Getty Images

It was disorder in the court earlier this week, after hundreds of cockroaches were released during an altercation in a courtroom in upstate New York.

According to The Associated Press, the incident happened during proceedings in Albany City Court on Tuesday.

Four people were appearing in front of a judge at an arraignment for an arrest at the state capitol. One of the defendants was asked to stop filming the proceedings, which led to others in the room releasing the bugs from plastic containers.

Read more: Former eBay execs sent spiders, pig fetus to couple in cyberstalking plot, feds say

The Albany Times Union reports that the four defendants had been arrested last month while objecting to state rent issues.

Story continues below advertisement

The courthouse was shut down for the day while crews worked to fumigate the building, and reopened on Wednesday.

According to CBS6 in Albany, Clyanna Lightbourn, 34, was arrested in the incident. The outlet reports that Lightbourn used to work for the New York state senate as a regional co-ordinator, but has since been fired.

Click to play video: 'Name a cockroach after your ex and watch it be fed to animals on Valentine’s Day' Name a cockroach after your ex and watch it be fed to animals on Valentine’s Day

She has been charged with disorderly conduct, tampering with evidence and criminal contempt.

Trending Stories

Lightbourn was not identified as the person who released the insects, however. Court papers said she created a distraction with her phone while others dropped the cockroaches, according to WNYT.

A source close to the investigation told NewsChannel 13 that Lightbourn is a founding member of Black Lives Matter Upstate New York.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hate your ex? This U.S. zoo lets you name a cockroach after them

Black Lives Matter Upstate New York has not confirmed whether their group had anything to do with the protest.

“What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” read a statement from the Office of Court Administration.

Click to play video: 'Rattiest City in Atlantic Canada' Rattiest City in Atlantic Canada
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
albany court tagalbany court cockroaches tagclyanna lightbourn tagclyanna lightbourn cockroaches tagclyanna lightbourn fired tagcockroaches albany tagcockroaches court tagcockroaches released tagcockroaches released in court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers