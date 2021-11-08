Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 8 2021 7:37am
06:30

Rattiest City in Atlantic Canada

Moncton has been named the ‘rattiest’ city in Atlantic Canada according to Orkin Pest Control, beating out port cities like St. John’s, Halifax and Saint John.

