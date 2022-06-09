Menu

Crime

More public education needed on intimate partner violence in Ontario, Borutski inquest hears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 2:22 pm
Basil Borutski arrives in a police vehicle for an appearance at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. View image in full screen
Basil Borutski arrives in a police vehicle for an appearance at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

An expert on research into violence against women is telling a coroner’s inquest there needs to be more education on intimate partner violence in Ontario.

Psychologist Peter Jaffe says that would help prevent tragedies similar to the 2015 deaths of three women killed by a man they were in past relationships with.

The inquest is examining the deaths of Carol Culleton, 66, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, who were killed on their properties in the Renfrew County area by Basil Borutski, a man with a known history of violence against women.

Read more: Borutski inquest hears recommendations for tackling intimate partner violence

Jaffe, the academic director of the Centre for Research and Education on Violence Against Women & Children, says the province should enhance funding for disseminating public education material on intimate partner violence.

He also recommends the province explore the appropriateness of applying a dangerous and long-term offender designation in high-risk intimate partner violence cases where perpetrators have longstanding patterns of violence and/or multiple victims.

The inquest is expected to last three weeks and hear from approximately 30 witnesses.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
