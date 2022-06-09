Global Calgary wins community service award for ‘Field of Crosses’ live broadcast

Send this page to someone via email

It’s award season for those in the broadcast television industry and Global Calgary has been honoured by the Western Association of Broadcasters for its 2021 Remembrance Day live broadcast dubbed “Field of Crosses.”

On Thursday evening, Global Calgary won the Gold Medal Award for Community Service, which honours a Canadian broadcasting station for new and innovative initiatives.

The Remembrance Day television program “Field of Crosses” on November 11, 2021, was a special live broadcast featured on Global Calgary with a focus on fallen soldiers in Southern Alberta who made the ultimate sacrifice during war. It also gave those who couldn’t congregate together due to the global COVID-19 pandemic an opportunity to pay their respects.

In the days leading up to the special broadcast, Global News Calgary staff members installed signs along with QR codes at the Field of Crosses that provided Calgarians with information on how to access the broadcast.

The program was carried live on Global Calgary and Global Lethbridge. It was also live-streamed on Global Calgary’s Facebook page, Amazon Prime and our Global Calgary website for one hour starting at 10:30 a.m. By doing so, it gave those who didn’t subscribe to cable television the opportunity to partake in the ceremony.

The special broadcast featured Indigenous veterans, a children’s choir, an honour guard and moving music and poems.

The Western Association of Broadcasters awards were handed out in Banff on Thursday night.