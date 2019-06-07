Global Calgary wins community service award for ‘Pride Without Prejudice’ series

Global Calgary has been honoured by the Western Association of Broadcasters for its 2018 series “Pride Without Prejudice.”

On Thursday evening, Global Calgary won the Gold Medal Award for Community Service, which honours a Canadian broadcasting station for new and innovative initiatives.

The five-part “Pride Without Prejudice” series, by Jordan Witzel, gave members of Calgary’s LGBTQ community a safe space to share their personal reflections and memories.

READ MORE: Pride Without Prejudice – A conversation with Calgary’s LGBTQ community

“Receiving the WAB Gold Medal Award for Community Service is an incredible honour for our station,” Global Calgary news director and station manager Chris Bassett said.

“Our job as a local newsroom is to represent and reflect our community in our coverage and this recognition represents the bravery of those who spoke openly and candidly about LGBTQ issues in our city to help bring about positive change.”

WATCH: Jordan Witzel’s series Pride Without Prejudice. WARNING: Video contains strong language.

Earlier this year, the series won a Prairie region Radio Television Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow award.

The Western Association of Broadcasters awards were handed out in Banff on Thursday night.