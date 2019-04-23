Global Calgary wins 2 regional Edward R. Murrow awards

Global Calgary has won two regional Radio Television Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow awards.

Helping Calgary’s homeless die with dignity

Global Calgary was given an award in the Hard News category for “Dying Homeless.” The feature from Jill Croteau examined the work done by the Calgary allied mobile palliative program (CAMPP), which gives end-of-life care to the homeless.

As often as they can, the doctor-and-nurse duo behind CAMPP travels every corner of Calgary in search of terminally ill patients. All are transient. Some are couch-surfing while some live in their car or under a bridge, and others live in a shelter.

CAMPP works to empower its patients to help guide them to make choices about how they want it to end.

Pride Without Prejudice: A conversation with Calgary’s LGBTQ community

Global Calgary was also given an award in the News Series category for “Pride Without Prejudice.” The five-part series from Jordan Witzel gave members of Calgary’s LGBTQ community a safe space to share their personal reflections and memories.

“It is our job to elevate the voices of the community by putting our own voices aside so that others may speak. That is the purpose of this documentary series,” Witzel wrote.

Both stories will now move on to the national award competition.