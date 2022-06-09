Police searching for escaped inmate from Saskatchewan healing lodge

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert, Sask., police and RCMP officers are searching for an inmate who escaped during an escorted visit in the city.

A news release from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Willow Cree Healing Lodge was notified Edward Parisian escaped during an escorted temporary absence.

Willow Cree Healing Lodge is a minimum-security federal institution.

CSC contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and Prince Albert RCMP about Parisian’s escape and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Parisian is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 206 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He has tattoos on his chest, right and left upper arms, right and left forearm, and left elbow.

Parisian, 48, is currently serving a sentence of two years and four months for break and enter and fraud under $5,000.

CSC stated it will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with police to find Parisian as quickly as possible.