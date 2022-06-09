Mayor announces $250K in funding for Toronto’s ‘The 519’ community centre

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced a $250,000 commitment to The 519 community centre to support the LGBTQ2 community and expand activities and programs for the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood.

Tory made the announcement on Thursday, during Pride month.

He said the funding will be focused on creating and coordinating community activities, events and programs in Barbara Hall Park and enhancing community safety and well-being for everyone in the village.

Some events at the park will include larger marquee events, pop-up events, speaker events, art installations, as well as recurring programming such as self-defence workshops for women, trans and non-binary people.

The funding was approved earlier by city council to support The 519, the City said.

“As a city, we are proud to support The 519 and the work they do to enhance the well-being of Toronto’s 2SLGBTQ+ community and the Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood,” Tory said.

“I look forward to seeing the vision for Barbara Hall Park come to life through the many events and programming that will be available to the community thanks to this new funding,” Tory continued. “The 519 has truly become a community hub for so many people in this city and our support will help them reach even more people who need access to these services.”

Pam Hrick, the board chair for The 519, said the community is thrilled to receive the financial support.

“Our hope is that these initiatives will foster a stronger sense of community and relationship-building to help enhance our already vibrant neighbourhood.”