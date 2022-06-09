Menu

Canada

Gas prices up by more than 8 cents in New Brunswick for another record high

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 7:45 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: June 9' Global News Morning New Brunswick: June 9
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick after jumping up by 8.3 cents overnight on Thursday.

As of midnight, New Brunswickers are paying a maximum of 219.3 cents, or $2.19, per litre for regular self-serve.

Just three weeks ago, maximum pump prices were at $2.03 per litre — a change of 16 cents since May 20.

Diesel is also up in the province by 4.3 cents to 227.3 cents per litre at the pump.

Read more: N.B. premier declares revenue from record gas prices will go back to public

Neighbouring Nova Scotia has also hit record-high gasoline prices recently, and it’s expected to change again Thursday night. Currently, Nova Scotians are paying a minimum of $2.08 per litre for regular self-serve.

The higher prices come in part because of supply chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the reopening of the economy leading to a higher demand for gasoline.

 

