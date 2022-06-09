Gas prices up by more than 8 cents in New Brunswick for another record high

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick after jumping up by 8.3 cents overnight on Thursday.

As of midnight, New Brunswickers are paying a maximum of 219.3 cents, or $2.19, per litre for regular self-serve.

Just three weeks ago, maximum pump prices were at $2.03 per litre — a change of 16 cents since May 20.

Diesel is also up in the province by 4.3 cents to 227.3 cents per litre at the pump.

Neighbouring Nova Scotia has also hit record-high gasoline prices recently, and it’s expected to change again Thursday night. Currently, Nova Scotians are paying a minimum of $2.08 per litre for regular self-serve.

The higher prices come in part because of supply chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the reopening of the economy leading to a higher demand for gasoline.