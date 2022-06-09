Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old Toronto boy charged after 2 reports of sexual assaults at knifepoint

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 7:40 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto Police say they have charged a 14-year-old boy following two reported sexual assaults at knifepoint in Toronto earlier this month.

Police said that on June 4, a male teen followed a female victim off of the elevator in a building in the Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent area.

Police allege he brandished a knife and tried to force her into a stairwell.

Investigators said the victim was able to escape by “quickly entering her apartment and locking the door.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Police seeking to identify male youth in connection with sexual assault in Toronto

The youth then entered a laundry room in the building, where police said there was an encounter with a second victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

Officers said the youth then fled.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested. He is facing two charges: sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be revealed due to his age.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto tagsex assault tagToronto Sexual Assault tagWeston Road tagsex assault toronto tagsexual assault knifepoint tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers