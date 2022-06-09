14-year-old Toronto boy charged after 2 reports of sexual assaults at knifepoint

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say they have charged a 14-year-old boy following two reported sexual assaults at knifepoint in Toronto earlier this month.

Police said that on June 4, a male teen followed a female victim off of the elevator in a building in the Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent area.

Police allege he brandished a knife and tried to force her into a stairwell.

Investigators said the victim was able to escape by “quickly entering her apartment and locking the door.”

The youth then entered a laundry room in the building, where police said there was an encounter with a second victim.

Police allege the woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

Officers said the youth then fled.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested. He is facing two charges: sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be revealed due to his age.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson