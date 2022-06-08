Menu

Crime

‘Multiple’ gunshots heard in Scarborough, victim found: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 8:43 pm
Police and paramedics attended the scene of the shooting in Scarborough. View image in full screen
Police and paramedics attended the scene of the shooting in Scarborough. Max Trotta/Global News

Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Scarborough.

In a tweet, Toronto police said “several” callers reported the sound of multiple gunshots in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive. Callers also reported “someone laying on the ground.”

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was a man in his 30s.

Read more: Toronto police officer charged after ‘confidential’ information provided to a member of the public

Officers responded to the scene and located a man who had suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

His conditions “appear life-threatening,” police said.

The public was advised to “use caution” in the area of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

