‘Multiple’ gunshots heard in Scarborough, victim found: police

Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Scarborough.
In a tweet, Toronto police said “several” callers reported the sound of multiple gunshots in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive. Callers also reported “someone laying on the ground.”
Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was a man in his 30s.
Read more: Toronto police officer charged after ‘confidential’ information provided to a member of the public
Officers responded to the scene and located a man who had suffered gunshot wounds, police said.
Trending Stories
His conditions “appear life-threatening,” police said.
The public was advised to “use caution” in the area of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments