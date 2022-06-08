Menu

Canada

Northumberland OPP seek missing 16-year-old girl in Brighton

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 6:39 pm
Northumberland OPP are looking for Brooke England of Brighton. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are looking for Brooke England of Brighton. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in regards to a report of a missing girl in Brighton, Ont.

Police say Brooke England, 16, was last seen on County Road 41 in Brighton.

Read more: ‘Unlikely’ girl whose body was found in Toronto dumpster was reported missing: police

She is described as Caucasian, standing five-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with a slim build. She has shoulder-length, curly brown hair and hazel eyes.

OPP say Brooke is “possibly wearing” a combination of a crop top, baggy sweater, with jeans or track pants, and is believed to be wearing Air Force 1 shoes. She is known to carry a light baby blue and white Javasport backpack.

Trending Stories

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

