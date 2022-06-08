Northumberland OPP seek missing 16-year-old girl in Brighton

Northumberland OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in regards to a report of a missing girl in Brighton, Ont.
Police say Brooke England, 16, was last seen on County Road 41 in Brighton.
She is described as Caucasian, standing five-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with a slim build. She has shoulder-length, curly brown hair and hazel eyes.
OPP say Brooke is “possibly wearing” a combination of a crop top, baggy sweater, with jeans or track pants, and is believed to be wearing Air Force 1 shoes. She is known to carry a light baby blue and white Javasport backpack.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
