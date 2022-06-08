Northumberland OPP seek missing 16-year-old girl in Brighton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Northumberland OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in regards to a report of a missing girl in Brighton, Ont.

Police say Brooke England, 16, was last seen on County Road 41 in Brighton.

She is described as Caucasian, standing five-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with a slim build. She has shoulder-length, curly brown hair and hazel eyes.

OPP say Brooke is “possibly wearing” a combination of a crop top, baggy sweater, with jeans or track pants, and is believed to be wearing Air Force 1 shoes. She is known to carry a light baby blue and white Javasport backpack.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

1:07 OPP investigating after Pride crosswalk defaced in Ingersoll, Ont. OPP investigating after Pride crosswalk defaced in Ingersoll, Ont – May 31, 2022