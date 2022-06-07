Police release sketch of girl found dead in Toronto dumpster, photo of vehicle of interest

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released a sketch of a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster outside of a construction site in Toronto last month.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 2, at 4:46 p.m., officers were called to the Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area after human remains were found in a dumpster used at a construction site of a vacant home.

Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted and determined the girl was between the ages of four and seven.

She is described as Black, of African or mixed-African descent.

Police said she is three-foot-six-inches tall with a thin build, and has black curly hair that was sectioned in four short poytails. Two of the ponytails were braided and secured with black and blue elastics.

According to police, the girl had all her teeth.

The cause of her death has not yet been determined.

0:35 Toronto police release photos of items found with body of little girl in dumpster in hopes of identification Toronto police release photos of items found with body of little girl in dumpster in hopes of identification – May 5, 2022

Police said investigators believe her remains were left in the area sometime between April 28 at 12 p.m., and May 2 at 4:45 p.m.

“However, she may have been deceased as early as the summer or fall of 2021, or earlier,” the release reads.

Police said images of two items of the girl’s clothing were previously released in hopes that someone may recognize them and help identify the victim.

View image in full screen Item of clothing. Toronto Police

View image in full screen Item of clothing – a blanket. Toronto Police

Police said officers are now releasing sketches of the girl, completed by a forensic artist.

Officers have also identified a vehicle investigators are seeking to locate.

Police are searching for a 2011 to 2014 dark coloured Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

View image in full screen Composite images of vehicle of interest. Toronto police / handout

