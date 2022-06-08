Regina airport president and CEO pushes for call to end remaining travel mandates

Regina International Airport is bouncing back from the pandemic that put a stop to air travel back in 2020 and parts of 2021. Now it’s asking Ottawa to relax the remaining travel restrictions.

James Bogusz, the airport’s president and CEO, said he’s seen major recovery over the last few months.

“When I think about the airport back as early as January, we were struggling at around 30 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger levels. And we’ve been so fortunate to see … recovery hovering now around 65 or 70 per cent,” he said.

He added that while that recovery is incredible, they get calls every day from people asking when unvaccinated travelers will be able to fly freely.

“The message from airports is really one of economics. We are sitting here with millions of dollars of unrealized economic activity in our local market, but hundreds of millions when you consider the entire country,” he said.

“So we’re hopeful in time the government will consider relaxing these final measures in terms of specifically in our market.”

Bogusz also said that now that travel season is reaching its peak again, people who have chosen to not be vaccinated for their own reasons are unable to board a plane without an exemption. While there has been a rebound of passengers, there are still roughly 20 per cent people who are ineligible to fly domestically.

As of now, if you are 12 years of age or older, you need to be fully vaccinated with at least two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine if you want to get on a domestic or international flight departing from a Canadian airport.

That also includes charter or foreign airlines that carry commercial passengers.

Bogusz said part of the challenge is the added COVID-19 requirements, especially entering from a border checkpoint.

“Whether you’re in Pearson, whether you’re in Regina, it’s just slower to process a passenger based on the rules and requirements that the officers are required to do,” Bogusz said.

He said that they’re seeing a significant amount of congestion and part of this is related to staffing and the procedures themselves.

He added that like many other businesses, the airport, too, had to let go of employees — about 35 per cent. They have now rehired some of that staff but there’s also partner services that provide critical passenger services and government functions like security screening.

“In a medium-sized airport like us, there’s an expectation for a calmer, easier experience. We like to make sure that’s delivered, but we don’t control all those staff levels. So we’re watching that very closely,” Bogusz said.

When asked about tips for passengers he said, “you want to arrive hour and a half before your departure flight time. That is number one rule, no more than really two hours,” in order to avoid any stress while checking in and that also gives people time to enjoy the amenities at the airport like food, beer, child play areas, etc.

He added that the mask mandate is still in place while travelling in an aircraft. There is clear signage at the airport if masks are optional so watch out for the signs and bring your mask.

Flair Airlines recently suspended their services in Regina but that gap is getting filled quickly as Swoop will begin offering twice-weekly flights between Toronto and Regina starting June 16.

