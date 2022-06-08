Man wanted after sexual assault inside Whitby grocery store: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted after a sexual assault inside of a Whitby grocery store last month, Durham Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that on May 27 at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a Real Canadian Superstore on Taunton Road West near Baldwin Street South.

Police said the victim was inside the store when she was approached by an unknown male who “touched her inappropriately” before fleeing the area.

He was described as being in his 20s, six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5305 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

