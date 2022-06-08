COVID-19: Quebec set to end mask mandate for public transit

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is lifting its mask mandate for public transit on June 18.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Wednesday in a news release the decision was based on a recommendation by public health officials, adding that the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to improve.

Masking will remain mandatory in hospitals, long-term care homes and other health-care centres.

People with COVID-19 must continue to wear a mask in public while they recover.

Quebec became the last province to lift its indoor mask mandate in most public places on May 14.

Earlier in the day, a Quebec government health-care research institute said it expects the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province to continue declining over the next two weeks.

