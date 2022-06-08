COVID-19: HKPR reports 57 new cases, 1 new ICU admission over past 7 days

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week as active cases took a slight increase, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated each Wednesday — reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 60 — up from 39 reported on June 1. The 57 new cases include 10 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and 21 in Haliburton County. Among the 60 active cases, there are 16 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (four less), 24 in Northumberland County (up five) and 19 in Haliburton County (19 more after none on June 1).

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 108 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since June 1. There have been 45 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 26 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 141 reported so far in 2022 — one new case since June 1 — with 66 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 66 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and nine in Haliburton County (one new case from Highlands East). There have been 28 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 – one more since June 1. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported no inpatients as of noon Wednesday.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,623 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 9,403 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,771 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 653 cases this year.

Vaccination

Vaccination data released this week:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.2 per cent with two doses.

85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.2 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 62 per cent with three doses.

88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 62 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 159,089 first doses, 154,018 second doses and 101,685 third doses.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.”

One new outbreak was reported over the past seven days:

Rosewood Estates Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared May 30 (but reported June 2):

Other active outbreaks:

Extendicare Haliburton long-term care home in Haliburton: Declared June 1.

long-term care home in Haliburton: Declared June 1. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared May 8, facility-wide.

Outbreaks declared over since June 1:

Landmark Assisted Living Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared May 30 and lifted on June 2

