COVID-19: HKPR active cases drop below 60, new hospitalization in City of Kawartha Lakes

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend but overall active cases continue to decline, according to data released on Monday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:40 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 57 — down from 71 reported on Friday. The 16 new cases include nine in the City of Kawartha Lakes, five in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Among the 57 active cases, there are 23 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (three more), 32 in Northumberland County (down 17) and two in Haliburton County (unchanged) The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 121 cumulative — unchanged since May 18. There have been 44 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 25 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 139 reported so far in 2022 — one new case since May 27 — with 65 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 66 in Northumberland County (one case was removed from data) and eight in Haliburton County. There have been 27 intensive care unit admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four inpatients as of noon Monday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission in three of the cases. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,559 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 9,333 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,758 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 646 cases this year.

Vaccination

Vaccination data released Monday afternoon:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.2 per cent with two doses.

85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.2 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.9 per cent with three doses.

88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.9 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 159,037 first doses, 153,942 second doses and 101,685 third doses.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks have been reported since May 20.

Active outbreaks as of Monday afternoon:

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared May 8 and is facility-wide.

Declared May 8 and is facility-wide. Landmark Assisted Living Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared Friday.

Outbreaks declared lifted since May 27:

Cobourg Retirement Residence . Declared May 19 and lifted on May 30.

. Declared May 19 and lifted on May 30. Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg: Declared May 16 and lifted on May 30.

group home in Cobourg: Declared May 16 and lifted on May 30. Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 30 and lifted on May 30.

in Cobourg: Declared April 30 and lifted on May 30. Victoria Manor (Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2 and lifted on May 30.

