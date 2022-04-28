COVID-19: More vaccination clinics in May for Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County, Haliburton

Send this page to someone via email

Additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been added within the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

On Thursday, the health unit announced more clinics will be added in May within Haliburton County, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

As well, two new vaccination clinic sites will be opening at the Columbus Community Centre in Cobourg and at the Lindsay Exhibition site in Lindsay.

“We realize there is increasing demand and eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, so we want to ensure everyone who wants to roll up their sleeve can get the vaccine,” stated medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking.

“Vaccines are our best defence against COVID-19. Staying up-to-date on vaccines, including boosters, greatly reduces the risk of serious illness and hospitalization from the virus. It’s also important that if someone hasn’t yet got a first or second dose, now is the time to get one.”

The health unit recommends fourth doses for anyone age 60 and older as well as First Nation, Inuit and Metis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members age 18 and older.

To receive a fourth dose, there must be five months, or 140 days, since the third dose.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 268 active lab-confirmed cases within its jurisdiction. There have been 38 lab-confirmed deaths so far in 2022.

“The pandemic is still with us, and while we’re all tired and hoping for a break, we need to continue to keep up our guard as we adjust to life with COVID-19,” said Bocking. “Living with COVID-19 means we continue to follow those measures that have worked so well for us these last two years. This includes washing hands with soap and water, staying home if sick, coughing/sneezing into our sleeves, and, at the top of the list, staying up-to-date on our vaccines.”

Vaccines can be booked via appointment at health unit-led clinics in Lindsay, Cobourg, Port Hope, Brighton and Haliburton. Clinics at the high schools in Brighton and Haliburton are open to the public.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Many local pharmacies and primary care providers continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines, including fourth doses to those who are eligible.

Go-Vaxx

In May and June, Ontario’s Go-Vaxx bus will be in the health unit’s region more than two dozen times. Stops include Cobourg, Bewdley, Brighton, Castleton, Campbellford, Codrington, Colborne, Warkworth, Fenelon Falls, Kirkfield, Omemee, Haliburton, Minden and Gooderham.

The GO-VAXX clinics run on a walk-in basis while vaccine supplies last.

For a current list of health unit-led clinics and GO-VAXX stops, visit www.hkpr.on.ca or call 1-866-888-4577, ext. 5020.