COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Kawartha Lakes, case jump at Lindsay jail, Haliburton home outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a death, new outbreak and 51 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over past 48 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:30 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 268 — up from 266 reported on Monday, April 23 and 243 reported on Friday, April 22 — with 51 new cases including 21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County. Among the 268 active cases are 155 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 100 in Northumberland County and 13 in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Expect longer wait times in ERs due to higher volumes in Peterborough area

Deaths: 114 — a new death was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 38 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 22 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 15 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. There have been five deaths reported over the past 14 days.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 120 reported so far in 2022 — unchanged since the April 23 update — with 57 in Kawartha Lakes, 57 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported six patients as of noon Wednesday (down from seven reported on April 23). Of the six patients, four identify COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission.

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported 13 hospitalized cases, with one in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 4,983 cases in 2022 and 8,758 total cases since the pandemic was declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,507 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 538 cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” A new outbreak was declared Wednesday at Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks declared over:

Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8 and lifted on April 25

Active outbreaks:

Canadian Centre for Addiction ‘s congregate living setting in Port Hope: Declared Thursday, April 21.

‘s congregate living setting in Port Hope: Declared Thursday, April 21. Campbellford Memorial Hospital: Declared April 20 on the medical inpatient unit.

Declared April 20 on the medical inpatient unit. Rosewood Estates Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 17, the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared April 17, the outbreak is facility-wide. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 25 reported 70 active cases among provincial inmates — up from 23 reported on April 21.

in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 25 reported 70 active cases among provincial inmates — up from 23 reported on April 21. Warkworth Institution in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of April 26, the Correctional Service of Canada reported three active cases among federal inmates (most recent data).

in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of April 26, the Correctional Service of Canada reported three active cases among federal inmates (most recent data). William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15. Streamway Villa long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14. Golden Pond Retirement Residence long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13.

long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Caressant Care Mary long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. On April 22, the home reported 17 active cases — 13 residents and four staff — down from 26 (21 residents, five staff) reported on April 20.

long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. On April 22, the home reported 17 active cases — 13 residents and four staff — down from 26 (21 residents, five staff) reported on April 20. Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1. The health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

Story continues below advertisement