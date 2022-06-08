Chatham-Kent, Ont. police seek public assistance identifying suspect in aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

Chatham-Kent Police Major Crime Section is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night in Tilbury, Ont.

On June 6, around approximately 11 p.m., police were called to the scene at the intersection of Queen and Louise streets.

The victim sustained a serious, life-threatening injury and was transported to hospital.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothing and fled on foot, travelling southbound on Queen Street.

Police are asking residents in the area with video surveillance systems to check their footage for any evidence captured between 10:45 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Brad Hyatt of the Major Crime Section at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.

