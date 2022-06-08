Menu

Crime

Chatham-Kent, Ont. police seek public assistance identifying suspect in aggravated assault

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 1:02 pm
The Chatham-Kent police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday, June 6, 2022 at the intersection of Queen Street and Louise Street in Tilbury, Ont. View image in full screen
The Chatham-Kent police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday, June 6, 2022 at the intersection of Queen Street and Louise Street in Tilbury, Ont. Chattem-Kent Police Service/Twitter

Chatham-Kent Police Major Crime Section is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night in Tilbury, Ont.

On June 6, around approximately 11 p.m., police were called to the scene at the intersection of Queen and Louise streets.

The victim sustained a serious, life-threatening injury and was transported to hospital.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothing and fled on foot, travelling southbound on Queen Street.

Police are asking residents in the area with video surveillance systems to check their footage for any evidence captured between 10:45 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Brad Hyatt of the Major Crime Section at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.

