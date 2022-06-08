BC Ferries fined more than $600,000 after worker dies on the job

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries has been fined more than $600,000 by WorkSafeBC after one of its workers died on the job.

In June 2020, an employee was working in the fleet maintenance unit in Richmond when he fell into the water.

WorkSafeBC said the worker leaned onto and over a panel of fabric webbing and was attempting to retrieve an item floating in the water.

The fabric webbing broke away and the worker fell into the water and drowned.

Following an investigation, WorkSafeBC determined the worker had not been wearing a personal flotation device and “the fabric webbing panels were insufficient at controlling the hazard of falling into the water below.”

WorkSafeBC also found there had not been a safe work plan developed for retrieving objects that had fallen in the water.

“The firm failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers at its worksite,” WorkSafeBC said.

“The firm also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were both high-risk violations.”

BC Ferries was fined $674,445.92.

Global News has reached out to BC Ferries for comment.