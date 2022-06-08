Firm to propose $300M Titanic Experience development near Halifax waterfront

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax could be home to a new Titanic-themed development project featuring a massive replica of the ship as a development proposal is in the works.

Clark Squires & Associates is the firm behind the Nova Scotia Titanic Experience venture, saying the project plans to include educational, entertaining, lodging and dining experiences.

With an expected cost of $300 million, the firm is set to propose a development that will include a replica of the Titanic with 150 overnight cabins and a banquet room, as well as escape hatches, virtual reality rooms and a hologram cinema.

CEO Clark Squires first posted about the proposal on LinkedIn Monday night and it created some buzz online.

When the RMS Titanic sank in 1912, an estimated 1,500 people lost their lives but only 337 bodies were recovered. Nearly half are buried in Halifax.

View image in full screen One of the unnamed gravestones at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Halifax. Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean

Halifax also played a significant role in responding to the sinking of the ship during its maiden voyage, as the city sent three ships out to help with the recovery.

Squires admitted he did not intend the news of the proposal to be publicized before it was completed, but he said there is “interest globally” in this project.

“We do have a burial site here, and we have to ensure that we have the integrity off that burial site, that is done in a way that remembers those that perished,” said Squires.

“There is always and has been a huge interest in the Titanic.”

He said the goal is to have a place people can enjoy visiting, but it will also be educational.

“I want to ensure that people realize we will do this under the guidance of academia, as well as ensuring that it’s done properly.

“It’s more of an experience of the Titanic, which many, many people want to know everything they can find out about why (the tragedy happened), ensuring it would never happen again, et cetera.”

Squires said in 2012, he was involved in attracting visitors to Halifax for the 100th anniversary of the Titanic sinking.

“I’ve always had a great love and understanding, and more importantly spent a lot of time visiting the Titanic graves and had seen the heartache of the passengers and their families,” said Squires.

He said he “knew that Halifax was always a key location where people want to come to pay respect, or at least see the graves.”

Just before the pandemic, Squires came across an Ontario developer who wanted to create the Titanic Experience in Niagra Falls. After contacting him with “compelling reasons” to choose Halifax instead, Squires said the developer was convinced. But then the pandemic hit and everything was halted.

“Now with COVID behind us, it’s full speed ahead,” said Squires.

Squires said the project is not looking for government money.

“This is private-sector money; this is investment money,” he said.

Right now, the developers are identifying a site for the proposal on or close to the Halifax waterfront area, most likely on the Dartmouth side of the harbour.

Squires said he had shared the idea with Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and Premier Tim Houston, though the project hasn’t been officially proposed.

“They’re all for economic development, so it’d be very difficult for anyone to say, ‘No, we’re not interested in someone bringing a commercial enterprise that could attract many, many people to Halifax.’”

The development will also include residential apartments and a commercial area, separate from the Titanic Experience, though the ship replica will be the “icon of the development.”

Though it’s not the first Titanic experience in the world, Squires said this project, in terms of design and what it offers, will be unique to Halifax.

“I’m very positive on this project,” said Squires.

“This will be good for Nova Scotia, good for Halifax, good for business, and it’ll be a very educational experience.”

The firm hopes to make an official announcement in September, and says the goal is to have the project ready for visitors within three years of breaking ground.