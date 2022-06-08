Ontario COVID numbers: 522 people in hospital, 114 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 522 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 114 in intensive care.

This is down by four for hospitalizations and unchanged for ICUs since the previous day.

Last Wednesday, there were 722 hospitalizations with 127 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 59 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 31 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,013 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,309,618.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,304 from the previous day as 11 new virus-related death was added. Four of the deaths occurred more than a month ago and were added following data cleanup, according to the report.

There are a total of 1,287,532 recoveries, which is around 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 868 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.2 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 57.1 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.8 per cent with 36.5 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 14,769 doses in the last day.

The government said 11,234 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 13,097 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 6.4 per cent, down from 8.3 per cent reported a week ago.

