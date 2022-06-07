Photo project celebrates ‘inspiring’ bonds between LGBTQ people and rescue dogs

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a new way for Calgarians to celebrate pets and their people this week, as a photographer visits the city and focuses on how rescue dogs can actually end up rescuing their owners.

Toronto-based photographer Jack Jackson is capturing images for his cross-Canada project called ‘Don’t You Want Me.’

“To take part in the project, you’ve got to be LGBTQ, you’ve got to have a rescue dog and you’ve got to have a story of transformation,” Jackson said.

Jackson met up with Calgarian Kylee Roman and her dog Honey for a photo session at the Peace Bridge over the Bow River.

“I deal with anxiety a lot and Honey’s just definitely helped with that,” Roman said. “Being able to have someone else to care for, and having to go outside every day, that’s such a huge mental health boost.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson’s travelling photo exhibit is in Calgary until Saturday, June 10 at the Pet Valu store in the Sunridge area.

“We’re just telling these stories and celebrating the transformations these people have made because a rescue dog, something that’s not wanted, has come into their life,” Jackson said.

The Calgary exhibit is the fifth stop on the exhibit’s tour, which is visiting a total of six Canadian cities.

“Members of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s very, very touching to see what they’ve been through,” Pet Valu store owner Rhonda MacKenzie said. “How the unconditional love of a dog can profoundly impact their lives in such a positive way.”

Jackson says the project is one of the highlights of his career as a photographer.

“It’s just been great to be able to reach people across Canada,” Jackson said. “They’re so inspiring, they change their lives around, so it’s just a complete celebration.”

Roman says she feels fortunate that she and Honey were able to be part of the project.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being queer, you kind of rescue and help save each other and know that you’re both valid,” Roman said.

“You rescue a dog and that’s great, but they actually end up rescuing you.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You rescue a dog and that's great, but they actually end up rescuing you."